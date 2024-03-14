Fmr. Chaminade-Madonna teacher arrested after accused of having sex with student

CORAL SPRINGS — The FBI arrested a former Chaminade-Madonna teacher for allegedly having sex with a student, the agency stated on Thursday.

According to a press release, the FBI announced that officials had arrested 35-year-old Boris Fernando Bastidas of Coral Springs for the alleged enticement of a minor on Thursday morning.

Bastidas is currently in federal custody and officials are anticipating his initial appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court, the FBI stated.

According to an arrest report, Bastidas had sex in nearby parking lots and on a school trip to New York.

According to an Instagram post by the school, Boris Bastida was named Educator of the Year back in May 2023.

No further information regarding the case has been released at this time as the FBI Miami Child Exploitation Task Force and FBI continue their investigation.

A few miles away at Driftwood Middle School, Felicia Smith, was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

If anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.