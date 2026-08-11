Former teacher and choir member accused of emailing bomb threat to Broward church, police say

A former choir member at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church was arrested Monday and charged with sending a bomb threat to the congregation, authorities said.

Melissa Redway, a former teacher at Westminster Academy who reportedly suffered a brain injury, was taken into custody months after the incident occurred in February. According to an arrest report, Redway sent an email threatening to "blow up the whole entire church."

Investigators noted that Redway's behavior had become increasingly concerning after she was laid off from her teaching position. Staff reported that Redway did not accept the job loss well and made multiple attempts to rejoin the church choir. In one instance, a witness said Redway arrived at practice wearing a cassock, ran down the aisle, and exited the church. Employees also reported receiving incoherent emails from Redway that referenced specific concerts.

When police searched the home where Redway lived with her parents, they reported finding no weapons, contraband or devices consistent with bomb-making materials.

Redway is currently being held on a $7,500 bond. If released, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor.