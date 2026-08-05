South Florida marine scientists use "coral IVF" method to restore damaged reef systems in the Keys

Marine scientists are employing a technique known as "coral IVF" to help restore damaged coral reef systems in the Florida Keys.

The project, which involves a partnership between the University of Miami Rosenstiel School and other researchers, focuses on collecting floating coral egg and sperm bundles. These are fertilized and grown into "baby corals" before being attached to existing reefs once they reach a specific size.

Similar restoration work is being conducted at Nova Southeastern University's Oceanographic Research Center in Dania Beach.

Rachel Ionata, a research and development manager at the center, said the effort is driven by a desire to preserve the environment for future generations.

"My parents and grandparents used to dive and talk about what it was like on the reef," said Ionata, whose team manages the corals through each stage of development. "We raise them for a year and a half. We feed them and do everything in stages".

Graduate student Aidan Healy, who works in the water several times a week, explained that the young corals require protection after being placed on the reef.

"We'll grow them and take them to the caged areas so fish can't get to them," Healy said. "That's a problem with juvenile coral. Fish eat them".

The reef system has faced significant decline for decades due to rising water temperatures, disease and pollution.