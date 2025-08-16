Watch CBS News
Man dead, 2 people hospitalized after shooting involving deputies in Cooper City, authorities say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
A man is dead and two other people were taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Broward County deputies on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Just after 12 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office was called out to the 10200 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City regarding a man who had allegedly shot himself, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond and find the injured man.

According to the preliminary investigation, a responding deputy approached the man to try to help him; however, the injured man allegedly attacked the deputy, forcing him to shoot his weapon, BSO said.

BSFR personnel began lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, BSO said.

BSFR and Davie Fire Rescue took the man's mother and another deputy to the hospital with unknown injuries, but BSO said neither of them was injured by gunfire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently on the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

