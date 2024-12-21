A warming trend begins in South Florida

Sunday is cooler in South Florida but a warming trend is coming

MIAMI -- After a chilly start to the day Sunday, a warming trend will kick off today as winds begin to shift more out of the east.

We'll enjoy another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and just a few clouds set to drift in during the afternoon. Highs will top off around 5 to 6 degrees warmer than yesterday, as temperatures climb back into the middle 70s.

Some isolated rain will become a possibility Tuesday as winds increase out of the east. CBS News Miami

The air will feel much milder Monday morning, with lows only set to fall into the low 60s as opposed to the middle 50s.

Monday will be mainly dry, with just a chance for a stray shower under a partly sunny sky. The warming trend will continue, with highs set to top off around 77 degrees.

Beginning Tuesday for Christmas Eve and Noche Buena, rain chances will start to make a comeback into the forecast. Some isolated rain will become a possibility Tuesday as winds increase out of the east.

Rain chances will continue to increase into Christmas Day and the first day of Hanukkah on Wednesday, and continue to rise into Thursday and Friday as a wave of instability tracks over the southern Florida Peninsula.

Expect some spotty showers on Wednesday, becoming more widespread by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be at and slightly above seasonable levels through the rest of the week, with highs near 80 degrees.