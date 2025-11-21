4 people wounded in shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Four people were shot Friday evening at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina, according to officials.

Three people were in critical condition and one in stable condition following the shooting in Concord, which is about 19 miles northeast of Charlotte, according to a statement from the city.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Concord police are reviewing video footage of the event and speaking with witnesses, according to the city. They've asked anyone with videos or photos to share them with the police.

Video and photos posted online show crowds of people fleeing, along with a street lined with emergency vehicles. It was unclear if police had identified suspects or a motive.

The event was advertised as the city's 28th annual tree lighting ceremony and was expected to feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, the film "The Grinch," and fireworks, according to the city's website.

"We are praying for the safety of our brave law enforcement officers, first responders, and everyone on the scene," Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina said in a post on the social platform X.

Mayor Bill Dusch said on Saturday morning that the town's Christmas parade would continue as scheduled on Saturday afternoon. A scheduled 5K run will also carry on as planned, he said. Dusch said that there would be additional security measures in place at the Christmas parade, which he called one of Concord's "most beloved traditions."

"We are a resilient community and will not let the senseless actions of a few individuals steal another tradition from us. Some families may choose to stay home and we understand and respect their decision," Dusch said in a statement. "We also know that many find comfort, harmony, and healing in community and our parade has provided that for our City for nearly a century."