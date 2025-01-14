Concerns rise in Surfside over condo construction, sinking buildings

SURFSIDE - Residents in Surfside are raising concerns about sinking buildings as construction on a new condominium gets underway.

Jennifer Albanesi, who lives next door to the construction site in a building identified as "sinking" by a University of Miami study, says the constant drilling has heightened her worries.

"It never became a concern until it did," Albanesi said. "I'm worried about the drilling going on all day, every day."

The study, which used satellite imagery to detect sinking, pointed to construction vibrations and groundwater extraction as contributing factors. These processes can cause the sand beneath buildings to compress, leading to structural concerns.

The Town of Surfside is set to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the findings and explore possible solutions.

Mayor Charles Burkett said he hopes to escalate the issue to the state level, where more resources might be available to address the problem.

The University of Miami's study identified dozens of buildings along Florida's southeastern coast, including 35 in Miami Beach, that have sunk by as much as three inches between 2016 and 2023.

Many of the affected structures are luxury beachfront condos and hotels.

Local officials and residents alike are calling for urgent attention to the issue to ensure public safety and protect Surfside's vulnerable coastline.