Community lights: Submit your holiday lights & family photos

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - CBS Miami invites you to be part of our Community Lights segment by sharing your photos and videos that showcase the vibrant spirit of South Florida.

Whether it's dazzling holiday displays, community events, cultural festivals, or moments of everyday beauty, we want to feature what makes our community shine!

Submitting your content is easy: Follow the submission instructions below.

Be sure your photos and videos are clear, high-quality, and highlight the essence of the event or subject. Include a brief description, your name and location for proper credit. Then, watch CBS News Miami at 6 p.m. to see if your photos made the newscast!

By submitting, you agree that CBS Miami may use your content on-air, online, and across our social media platforms. Please ensure you have the rights to any material you submit and avoid including copyrighted music or content without permission.

Your contributions help us celebrate the diverse stories and rich culture of South Florida. Don't miss this chance to see your work featured and inspire your neighbors with the light and life of our community! Submit today, and let your creativity shine!

Send us your holiday pictures and videos, and who knows you may see them on the air.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

