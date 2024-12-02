Community lights: Submit your holiday lights & family photos

MIAMI - CBS Miami invites you to be part of our Community Lights segment by sharing your photos and videos that showcase the vibrant spirit of South Florida.

Whether it's dazzling holiday displays, community events, cultural festivals, or moments of everyday beauty, we want to feature what makes our community shine!

Submitting your content is easy: Follow the submission instructions below.

Be sure your photos and videos are clear, high-quality, and highlight the essence of the event or subject. Include a brief description, your name and location for proper credit. Then, watch CBS News Miami at 6 p.m. to see if your photos made the newscast!

By submitting, you agree that CBS Miami may use your content on-air, online, and across our social media platforms. Please ensure you have the rights to any material you submit and avoid including copyrighted music or content without permission.

Your contributions help us celebrate the diverse stories and rich culture of South Florida. Don't miss this chance to see your work featured and inspire your neighbors with the light and life of our community! Submit today, and let your creativity shine!

Send us your holiday pictures and videos, and who knows you may see them on the air.