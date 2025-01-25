Cold start for South Florida but it's about to get warmer. Here's what you need to know.

MIAMI -- The coldest air of the season has arrived Saturday morning, with widespread morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. In fact, the last time South Florida had temperatures this cold was over two years ago, on January 16th.

Despite the cold start, Saturday afternoon will be much warmer than the 50s we only managed to reach yesterday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Saturday night won't be quite as cold, with lows in the 50s inland, and 60s across the coast. Sunday will be even a touch warmer, with highs back into the lower to middle 70s under a partly sunny sky.

A warming trend will continue into the work week to round out the last bit of January. Dry conditions will persist through the end of the work week, with highs closing in on 80 degrees by Thursday.