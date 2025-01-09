Shot of cold air causes temps to tumble across South Florida

MIAMI - After another round of reinforcing cold air settled into the area overnight, we're in for another chilly day across South Florida.

Early Thursday morning, temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Miami saw a low of 50 degrees. The average low in Miami is 60 degrees. Tamiami had a low of 45 degrees and Pinecrest had a low of 48 degrees. In Broward, Coral Springs and Davie had lows of 47 degrees, Sunrise had a low of 49 degrees and Hollywood had a low of 48 degrees. The Keys had lows in the upper 50s.

It will only manage to warm into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon under bright sunshine.

Thursday night won't be quite as cold, though some inland areas will still cool into the 40s, with coastal zones expected to fall into the lower 50s. A warming trend will begin Friday as winds shift around to the southeast. Friday morning we'll wake to chilly lows in the 50s but highs will be slightly warmer and close to the mid-70s.

By Saturday, high temperatures will warm back to near 80 degrees.

This warm-up comes ahead of another cold front that will move through on Saturday night. A few showers will be possible ahead of it, with a cool down to follow for Sunday. While this front won't be as strong as the front we had last Monday night, we will see lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s for the start of next week.