Could your daily coffee help protect your brain? Harvard study finds link to lower dementia risk

For many people, coffee is an integral part of their morning routine, and now new research suggests it also may offer long-term benefits for brain health.

At Macondo Coffee Roasters in Doral, they're brewing up brain power. And coffee connoisseurs are ready to drink the potentially dementia-dodging delicacy.

A study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) by researchers from Harvard University found that drinking moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee or tea was associated with a lower risk of developing dementia and modestly better cognitive function later in life.

Dr. Peter Gliebus, the Chief of Neurology at Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute, reviewed the study to better explain it to us.

"They looked at more than 100,000 people, and some of those people were followed more than 40 years, and they were regularly evaluating their lifestyle, their consumption of the caffeinated drinks such as caffeinated coffee, caffeinated tea, and as well as decaf coffee, among other things," Gliebus said.

"What they found is that people who are drinking caffeinated drinks such as caffeinated coffee and tea had up to an 18% lower risk of developing dementia," he explained. "That did not translate when they looked at people who were drinking decaffeinated coffee or decaffeinated tea."

Gliebus was not involved in the study.

Scientists say several biological mechanisms may explain the findings.

Previous research suggested caffeine may help reduce the buildup of amyloid-beta, a protein linked to Alzheimer's disease. Coffee and tea also contain compounds that may reduce brain inflammation and protect nerve cells from cognitive decline.

However, the study was observational and does not prove that caffeine directly prevents dementia.

"I know that caffeine has an effect on the brain," Macondo customer Justin Prats said. "It's pretty cool that something as natural as a coffee bean can help with the brain."

Coffee drinker Ronnie Hodge agreed.

"It definitely gives you a boost," Hodge said. "I think it has beneficial factors."

So, how much caffeine appears to offer the greatest benefit?

Researchers found the strongest association among people who drank about two to three cups of caffeinated coffee or one to two cups of tea each day.

Consuming more than those amounts did not appear to provide additional benefits.

"I'll increase it without guilt," coffee drinker Leslie-Ann Kirindongo said of her coffee habit.

Experts caution that caffeine should not be viewed as a stand-alone strategy for preventing dementia.

Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, staying socially engaged and getting enough sleep remain among the most important lifestyle factors associated with better brain health.