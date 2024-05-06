Watch CBS News
Local News

Coconut Creek police chief Albert Arenal announces retirement

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Another Broward police chief is stepping down.

Under a cloud of controversy, Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert "Butch" Arenal said Monday he is retiring. 

Arenal was appointed in 2015.

An independent review of Arenal's police department released last week found a 'toxic work' environment.

Investigators found low morale on the force with officers complaining of inappropriate comments and favoritism.

The police union was looking at whether to hold a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, the city will appoint an interim chief this week.

In March, nearby Margate's embattled police chief Joe Galaska retired after a no-confidence vote.

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 9:18 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.