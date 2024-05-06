Coconut Creek police chief Albert Arenal announces retirement

MIAMI - Another Broward police chief is stepping down.

Under a cloud of controversy, Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert "Butch" Arenal said Monday he is retiring.

Arenal was appointed in 2015.

An independent review of Arenal's police department released last week found a 'toxic work' environment.

Investigators found low morale on the force with officers complaining of inappropriate comments and favoritism.

The police union was looking at whether to hold a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, the city will appoint an interim chief this week.

In March, nearby Margate's embattled police chief Joe Galaska retired after a no-confidence vote.