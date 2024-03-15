City to decide on Margate Police Chief Joseph Galaska's future after vote of no-confidence

MARGATE - Margate Police Chief Joseph Galaska's job is on the line after his own officers gave him a no-confidence vote.

Rod Skirvin, the head of the union representing over one hundred officers, told commissioners in a letter that the chief needs to resign.

Skirvin claims the chief is part of "a pervasive culture of sexism and discrimination."

Margate Mayor Tommy Ruzzano says there is another side to the story. "What I'm hearing is he can't give them what they want, so they want someone who can," said Ruzzano.

Galaska who has been with the department nearly 30 years ran into trouble a few months ago when the city launched a private investigation into text messages he had sent to a ranking officer about another female officer.

The verified texts from the chief said, "She is not the future" and either you (expletive) or you did not - implying the female officer had inappropriately advanced her career.

The female officer said the texts were shared and led to embarrassment and a hostile work environment. The investigation concluded that the city could be liable for damages.

"The text messages are two years old and when certain people didn't get promoted, the messages started coming out," said the mayor.

But the mayor said he supports the chief and wants him to stay.

Most residents do not know the police chief, but CBS News Miami talked to some of them about public safety.

Long-time resident Joan Philippson said she feels the city is safe. She says she doesn't fear getting mugged.

Other residents mentioned the city has a lot of car break-ins and they would like the police department to publicize safety alerts when crime happens.

The city commission will vote on the chief's future at next Wednesday's meeting.

Read Rod Skirvin's letter: