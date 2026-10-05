Man accused of keeping thousands of roosters for cockfighting on southwest Miami-Dade property released on bond

A man accused of keeping and breeding roosters for cockfighting on a 10-acre property in Southwest Miami-Dadehttps://www.cbsnews.com/miami/tag/southwest-miami-dade/was released on bond Monday night after investigators said they found several thousand roosters, training rings, and fighting equipment at the site.

Carlos Rafael Lezcano, 52, left jail Monday night, where another man greeted him. Lezcano did not speak to reporters.

Earlier Monday, Lezcano appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who read the charges against him. He faces three felony charges: animal cruelty, tampering with physical evidence, and animal fighting, which includes possessing and breeding roosters. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

According to the arrest report, FBI agents were at the property as part of a separate investigation when they discovered what authorities suspected was a cockfighting operation. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant Sunday and found several thousand roosters, along with what investigators described as training rings and fighting equipment.

Investigators said Lezcano told them about 100 of the roosters belonged to him.

The report says that while authorities searched the property, Lezcano and another man allegedly broke through a fence to reach the roosters Lezcano claimed were his. Both men then ran from authorities, the report said. Deputies later found Lezcano at a nearby nursery. The other man was not caught.

Police said Lezcano admitted going onto the property to retrieve his roosters and showed investigators the area he rented. Detectives also said they found a ledger containing his name. Lezcano lives about a mile from the property, according to the arrest report.

On Monday, the Florida SPCA arrived at the property to care for other animals found there, including ponies and goats. Rescue officials described the condition of some of the animals as dire.

"We are here for the livestock. There are two ponies," said Laurie Waggoner, director of rescue operations for the Florida SPCA.

Waggoner said some of the goats were emaciated and suffering from respiratory infections.

"Two, I will be surprised if they can live until we can get them to the vet," Waggoner said. "They're very, very sick."

The SPCA said rescuers found 10 baby goats, a lamb and a dead goat, along with two goats in such poor condition they might not survive.

Waggoner described one of the ponies as "extremely emaciated," saying the animal "can't get any skinnier than what it is." The SPCA said another pony will need surgery for wounds on its body.

Neighbors who did not want to appear on camera told CBS News Miami that FBI agents came across the suspected cockfighting operation while investigating an unrelated case.

Investigators remained at the property before dusk Monday, and roosters could still be heard from outside. The investigation is ongoing.