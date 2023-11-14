Coast Guard searching Gulf after man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

A search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico after a 28-year-old man was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship.

The man was identified by family as Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard. Barnett was reported missing from the Carnival Glory on Monday morning by a family member, according to a Carnival spokesperson. The ship was searched by security and camera footage was reviewed. He was last seen on camera at around midnight Monday, the Coast Guard said.

A public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard said that watch standers from the service received a reported of an unaccounted for passenger early Monday afternoon. The Coast Guard launched two aircraft to search for Barnett. Those searches went on until Monday evening but were temporarily paused overnight because of dangerous weather conditions, including gale-force winds and rough seas.

A close-up of the Carnival Glory cruise ship arriving in France in 2021. SOPA Images

"We are currently searching a large area that encompasses more than 200 miles of the ship's voyage path due to the uncertainty of when he may have gone overboard," the Coast Guard said. "The Coast Guard issued urgent marine information broadcasts and messages to mariners in the Gulf of Mexico notifying them of the missing passenger."

The search resumed on Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard said. The agency said it would continue searching as weather conditions allow.

The search pattern by the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard

The Carnival Glory departed New Orleans on Sunday. The ship is proceeding to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and is expected to arrive there Wednesday. The ship is also expected to make stops in Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

The Carnival spokesperson said that Barnett's family is being supported by the company's care team.

According to Carnival's website, the Carnival Glory can hold 2,980 passengers and 1,150 crew members. The ship has 14 decks and is 952 feet long.