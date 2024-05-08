City of Doral rolls back time for last call for alcohol

Changes proposed in Doral in aftermath of CityPlace shooting

MIAMI - Doral City Council pushed forward an ordinance restricting alcohol sales one month after a shooting inside Martini Bar Doral wounded seven people and killed two others, including a security guard.

The council voted 5 to 1 in favor of a proposal pushed by Council Member Maureen Porras Wednesday evening. A similar measure proposed by Mayor Christi Fraga failed to get enough support.

The mayor named her proposed ordinance after George Castellanos, a 23-year-old security guard killed trying to break up a fight at CityPlace Doral. Castellanos was just weeks away from graduating with his bachelor's degree.

His parents went to the meeting expecting the council to agree on changes to improve safety at bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues in the city.

"I hope this can turn into metal detectors (for security guards), vests for them, so something like what happened (to us) won't happen to anybody else," said Janine Castellanos, mother of gunned down security guard George Castellanos.

"I am proposing a change in the times, rolling it back to 2 a.m., as the closure time for certain establishments and 1:30 a.m. last call for alcohol sales," said Mayor Christi Fraga. Her ordinance did not pass the first reading, council members voted 3-2 against the measure.

The other ordinance keeps 2 a.m. limits on sales with stricter enforcement.

"What I've also proposed is a limited extended hours permit that would allow certain entertainment establishments to continue serving until 3:30 and closing at 4 a.m.," said Porras.

Entertainment establishments in areas of with high concentrations of people would not be able to secure those permits.

"And places like Doral CityPlace and Martini Bar Doral are located in those districts," reiterated council woman Porras.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked council woman Porras, "So, there are areas in City of Doral that could get a permit to stay open until 4 a.m.?

"That is correct! Those areas that are outside, very isolated areas where we haven't had any issues, any complaints or problems," Porras responded.

Both ordinances would require all bars and nightclubs:

Install security cameras at all entry and exit points

Use metal detectors on customers

Hire security guards and off-duty police officers

The ordinances stem from the shooting that took place on April 6 at 3:30 a.m. at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral, where two people died – the security guard, George Castellanos and the alleged gunman, James Wayne Wood.

Seven other people were injured two of them siblings, who have filed lawsuits against Martini Bar Doral and Doral City Place.

CBS News Miami reached out to Martini Bar Doral to get a reaction about the proposed ordinances, they have not responded but did tell our partners at the Herald, "We would not survive this hit."

"I'm in the middle of extending my cigar store into a lounge," said George Valdez is the owner of Savor Havana, located in a shopping plaza not surrounded by bars.

When asked about his opinion about the fact that 1:30 a.m. was being proposed as the cut-off time?

"I'm 63 years old and I've been around a lot and I know that nothing good happens after 2 a.m."