Women from Florida, Georgia accused of sexually abusing, confining 4 children in semi-truck for years

Women from Florida and Georgia are facing criminal charges in the Sunshine State after investigators said four children spent more than six years living in the cab of a semi-truck, where they were sexually abused, beaten and denied basic care.

Tamra Marshon Stewart, 37, of Jacksonville and Keysha Monique Epps, 51, of Atlanta, Georgia, were charged in Orange County with sexually battering, molesting and neglecting the four children, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced.

According to investigators, the abuse spanned from January 2020 through April.

Epps, a commercial truck driver, ran routes from Atlanta to Miami with stops throughout Florida, including Orlando. The four children lived with Epps and Stewart in the sleeper cab of Epps' truck during that time.

2 girls detail years of abuse, 2 boys describe beatings after confronting suspects, authorities say

Investigators say the children were forced to share a single bunk and were denied adequate food, hygiene, schooling and medical care. Two of the children suffered untreated burns that left significant scarring. After leaving the defendants' custody, one child was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.

The two girls in the group disclosed years of sexual abuse by Stewart. The two boys said they witnessed the abuse and were beaten after they confronted Stewart and told Epps about it.

Investigators allege Epps knew about the abuse, failed to stop it and failed to report it as required by Florida law.

During a post-Miranda interview, Stewart admitted to three sexual batteries against one of the girls, including one offense in Orlando, according to the attorney general's office.

Children were "trapped in rolling prison," Uthmeier says

"These children were trapped in a rolling prison and abused by the adults who were supposed to protect them," Uthmeier said. "Florida has zero tolerance for anyone who preys on children. We will seek the maximum punishment under the law."

Stewart faces two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12, two counts of battery of a child by expelling certain fluids or materials, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement.

Epps faces two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement and four counts of failure to report child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, authorities say.