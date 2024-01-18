Child labor laws changing? Florida lawmakers consider overhaul of state laws

COOPER CITY - Jensen Sickel is 17 and just started working at a grocery store.

"They treat me like family. I get breaks," she says.

But breaks and other longstanding child labor laws could be changing with Florida lawmakers considering an overhaul of state laws.

Bills moving through the Florida Legislature would, among other things, increase the number of hours 16 and 17-year-olds could work.

There are also proposals to allow home-schooled and virtual students to work during school hours, even in construction and breaks could become discretionary.

"We know wages are going up. And what better way to keep wages stagnant than to put children to work who can't always advocate for themselves," says Yenisbel Vilorio.

Vilorio is with 6 Action, a group that lobbies for Floridians.

"We know it will disproportionately affect lower-income families," she says. "What wealthy family will sacrifice safety," she says.

The Washington Post recently found some fast food restaurants were forcing children some as young as 13 to work late and long hours.

Jose Ignacio, 16, works ten hours a week for his dad's moving company and he doesn't want to work more even if he could.

"I'm just living my life, I don't want more hours."

Neither does Jensen Sickels but she says it's not true for everyone.

"My friend complains she wants more hours because she can't get help from her parents."