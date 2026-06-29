Child found dead inside vehicle at Plantation school; investigation underway, police say

Plantation police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a vehicle Monday evening at an early childhood education center.

Officers and firefighters responded just before 5:40 p.m. to A World of Discovery Academy, located at 7025 Northwest 4th Street, following a report of a child inside a vehicle.

When first responders arrived, Plantation Fire Rescue pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Plantation Police detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Officials have not released the child's age or identity, and no additional details have been made public.

The investigation is ongoing.