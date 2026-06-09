South Florida chef making waves in the kitchen while giving back to the community

For more than 30 years, Wilkinson Sejour, better known as Chef Creole, has been serving up mouthwatering Haitian dishes, but throughout South Florida, he's become known for much more than what's on the menu.

Whether he's feeding families, supporting students, or stepping up during difficult times, Chef Creole has built a reputation for giving back.

Most recently he was helping employees during the government shut down.

"I was in my room watching TV, and they said these TSA workers, these government workers are not going to get paid," Sejour said. "Got on my phone, called my suppliers and how can we get together and at least feed them, we ended up feeding over 2,500 TSA officers."

Employees say he treats them all like family

For Chef Creole, that kind of generosity isn't unusual, it's part of who he is. From food drives, to offering student scholarships, Chef Creole told CBS News Miami he learned early on as a business owner that success means lifting others up along the way and that's also how his employees say he leads.

"He treats the employees like family and he's very caring," said Ramses Olibrice a 20-year employee. "So, if anyone has a problem here, he takes it very personal. I think that what glues us to him and we return that same energy back to him. He's very genuine."

Chef Creole shared some of the flavors that have made him a South Florida favorite.

Chef Creole started in 1990s in Miami's Little Haiti

"This is conk. Caicos Island conch that's been boiling for two hours and when you cook it for two hours it melts. That's when you start to build your sauce. You always accommodate it with Haitian tradition hot sauce which is called pikliz. That's the topping," Sejour said.

Chef Creole started in the 90s with a small spot in Little Haiti but has now expanded to include multiple locations across South Florida including the Miami International Airport.

A remarkable journey built on great food, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the community he serves.

Chef Creole is known as a cultural institution in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood and even as his business continues to grow, so does his dedication to giving back.