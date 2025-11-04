Charges dropped in Miami shooting death of Maame Amuah at Caoba apartments

Criminal charges have been dropped against a man accused of killing a woman inside a downtown Miami apartment in 2021.

The case stems from a deadly shooting at the Caoba apartment building, where police say Haider Rana shot and killed Maame Amuah in the early morning hours of May 6, 2021.

Police initially ruled it justified

Investigators originally ruled the shooting a justifiable homicide, saying Amuah, a woman Rana had been casually dating, showed up at his apartment without warning or permission. When Rana opened the door, police said Amuah, who was concealing her identity, rushed at him, and he fired a single shot.

According to arrest records, Rana called 911 and applied pressure to Amuah's wound until paramedics arrived. She later died at the hospital.

Rana says he feared an intruder

"I didn't shoot her in cold blood," Rana said in court on Tuesday. "I genuinely thought someone was barging into my home at one in the morning because I didn't authorize anyone to come up. I didn't know anyone was coming."

Amuah's mother, Jonell Jackson Manu, says her daughter's death has left a permanent void. "My heart is broken; my heart is wounded. I have not been myself since the day my daughter was killed," she said.

Prosecutors later upgraded the charge

Although the case was first classified as justified, prosecutors later upgraded the charge to second-degree murder. This week, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office formally dropped those charges.

Civil lawsuits now moving forward

Rana's attorney, Juan Sanchez, said the decision ends a years-long ordeal. "It's taken a big toll on him, on his life. He's been painted as a murderer. But this is a tragedy all around. We have the loss of a beautiful young woman," Sanchez said.

Rana maintains he never intended to harm Amuah. "I would never hurt her. I would never hurt anybody," he said.

While the criminal case is now closed, the legal fight isn't over. Amuah's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Rana, and Rana plans to sue the apartment building where the shooting happened.