DeSantis becoming Secretary of Defense would be "excellent springboard for him to run in 2028," Jim DeFede says

MIAMI — The list of prominent Florida politicians who could join President-elect Donald Trump's new administration now reportedly includes Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talked with people close to the Florida governor to find out why he would want to be Trump's next U.S. Secretary of Defense, saying Wednesday evening that it all comes down to what the 2028 election cycle holds.

"The lesson from this year's election, DeSantis believes, was that voters want someone who projects strength," DeFede said. "If Donald Trump picks Ron DeSantis to be the defense secretary, they believe – DeSantis believes – that will be an excellent springboard for him to run in 2028 for president because what is more powerful, what projects more strength than to be the defense secretary?"

DeFede continued, saying that the career move would make sense for DeSantis because going into a high-profile position in Trump's Cabinet would help him from becoming irrelevant in today's political climate.

"Ron DeSantis right now is facing irrelevance – he is going to be in the final two years of his term. And, I think that he realizes that the Trump train is leaving, you can only run for president within the Trump world – Trump's hemisphere – and so as a result, joining the administration would do that," he said.

When asked why Trump would believe DeSantis is potentially qualified for this role, DeFede said that while one could argue that Trump's first pick and Fox News host Pete Hegseth is not qualified, DeSantis is in "many ways."

Outside of the governorship, DeSantis has served in both Congress and the U.S. Navy, working as a legal advisor to SEAL Team One during his time in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG). He also was stationed at Guantanamo and deployed to Iraq while in the military.

So from Trump's perspective, DeSantis would have a "much easier confirmation process," DeFede said.

While the president-elect could face other issues with his nominations, such as Kash Patel for FBI Director and Tulsi Gabbard for the Director of National Intelligence, DeFede said DeSantis' nomination could be a good way for Trump to use political capital that might get some Democrats' support.

DeFede also said that Trump "likes it when prior opponents bend the knee" to him. Following up on that point, DeFede clarified that DeSantis' nomination to defense secretary would not likely become a quid pro quo for Trump to put his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as the next center of Florida, who has expressed her desire to take Marco Rubio's Senate seat if he were to be confirmed as state secretary.

"I've talked to people and I think that actually appointing Ron DeSantis as defense secretary would actually make that less likely to happen because of the clear appearance that you would end up seeing it," he said. "I think the folks in Trump world believe that they can get Lara Trump to be the senator without necessarily getting an appointment – that she could run in [2026] when the special election is up."

DeFede continued, saying that he's hearing more that DeSantis is leaning toward Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to be appointed the next U.S. senator.