CBS News Miami's Austin Carter honored in 2026 Best Of Fort Lauderdale Awards

CBS News Miami's Austin Carter has been recognized as one of Fort Lauderdale's top morning news personalities.

He won silver for Best Morning News Anchorman in the 2026 Best of Fort Lauderdale awards.

More than 12,000 people voted in Fort Lauderdale Magazine's annual awards, which recognizes local people and businesses making an impact on the community.

"Most importantly, thank you," Carter said. "Bringing you the news each morning isn't a responsibility I take lightly, and I'm incredibly grateful for your support."

This was the second year in a row Carter was recognized in the publication's annual awards.