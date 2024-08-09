CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Miami Central's Naeshaun Montgomery

MIAMI - CBS Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida. This week's nominee goes to wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery from Miami Central High School.

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis introduces us to a remarkable athlete who, in addition to his football prowess, possesses a unique passion for capturing iguanas.

"I'm definitely a competitor. I don't like to lose at all," said Montgomery, the 6'1" wide receiver, who is quickly making a name for himself in South Florida.

With over 50 college offers, Montgomery has the talent and drive. So much so, that his parents moved him from Rhode Island to Miami last season to help him get to the next level.

"So I can play against the best competition. And this is where, like, all the colleges really viewed all the receivers, because, like in Rhode Island, they usually go down there for, like, linemen and stuff, not really skill so that's when he just moved me down here."

In the short time, he's been in South Florida, he's already turned into a local.

And after morning lifts before practice, Montgomery is out in the field catching iguanas.

"We just hold them. Take videos, just stuff like that. Yeah, just release them. There's no harm to them. We just like to hold."

When he's not catching iguanas or fishing, he's in the gym solely focused on football.

The Central Rockets are looking to bring home their 10th state title and Montgomery is hoping to be a part of that this season.

"Definitely motivates me, because I want to add another trophy to the collection."

When it comes to the Nat Moore Trophy, it's been something he's had his eyes on.

"Last year, I was definitely looking up to those guys. I see what they're doing, having a definitely good season. So that's why I really want to, like, win the trophy like, like Jeremiah and just do the same thing those guys did."

Click here to learn more about the Nat Moore Trophy and click here to nominate a player.