Caught on video: Parents alarmed after school fight at Devon Aire K-8 Center

MIAMI - Another school fight caught on camera. This time, it happened at Devon Aire K-8 Center in SW Miami-Dade.

Video shows two girls, then a third joining in, after school had ended last Tuesday.

Parents who saw the video are shocked, irate, and worried. Many did not know it even happened.

Miami-Dade police said it was after 3 o'clock in the P.E. building at the school located at SW 122nd Avenue and 105th Street.

Police said those involved are 12 to 13 years old and are students at the school.

Video shows one of the girls punching the other one several times before dragging her to the floor, while students recorded with their phones, as the fight seemed to escalate to more.

It went on for over 40 seconds, another girl kicks the one on the floor and no one separated them.

Some parents are voicing their opinion, they want more security

"It was at least 100 kids and only one security guard that was actually available around that broke it up," said Ana Gomez, a concerned parent.

"I think the school should maybe put teachers out, after the school gets out at least for the next 30 minutes."

"The one who got all the punches was that girl on the floor. It was hard to see that said this grandmother who was here on Tuesday to pick up her grandson from school."

