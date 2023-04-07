Watch CBS News

School fight caught on video in SW Miami

It's happened again. This time it was 7th-grade students from Devone Aire K8 in Southwest Miami-Dade. It started as a brawl between two girls, and then a third one joined in and kicked the girl who was on the ground.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.