Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Caught on Camera: NYFD rescue woman dangling from burning high-rise

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Caught on Camera: New York firemen make high-rise rescue
Caught on Camera: New York firemen make high-rise rescue 01:09

NEW YORK – Firefighters In New York saving a woman dangling from a burning building. That woman was one of the dozens of people hurt in the fire at that high-rise.

Investigators believe the flames may have been sparked by a lithium ion battery connected to a bike or a scooter.

At least two residents were critically injured.

Some of them were reportedly trapped inside while the fire spread -- but officials say everyone is accounted for now. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 12:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.