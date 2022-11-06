Caught on Camera: NYFD rescue woman dangling from burning high-rise
NEW YORK – Firefighters In New York saving a woman dangling from a burning building. That woman was one of the dozens of people hurt in the fire at that high-rise.
Investigators believe the flames may have been sparked by a lithium ion battery connected to a bike or a scooter.
At least two residents were critically injured.
Some of them were reportedly trapped inside while the fire spread -- but officials say everyone is accounted for now.
