Miami house surveillance camera footage shows porch pirate appearing to follow UPS delivery driver

Surveillance footage from a Miami-area home captured a suspect appearing to tail a delivery driver before stealing Father's Day gifts from a porch, highlighting a trend of increasingly bold package theft tactics.

David Tirri's home cameras recorded the incident, which occurred roughly two minutes after a delivery was made. The video shows a silver SUV, which appeared to have been following the delivery truck, pulling into the driveway.

"Those packages have a sentimental value to the people you stole them from," Tirri said. "You have no idea what you're taking. You have no idea who you're hurting by taking those packages."

Tirri expressed shock at the thief's lack of urgency.

"Parking in our front driveway. Getting out of the vehicle with a cigarette in his hand. Walks up to our front door and takes the packages and simply walks back out," Tirri said.

Retired Miami police Chief Jorge Colina reviewed the footage and noted that the theft fits a pattern of increasingly precise criminal activity.

"This driver is being followed. This person is looking for the right time to strike," Colina said. "They want to try to get it out as quickly as possible before you come home or before you call your neighbor and say, 'Do me a favor. We have a package.'"

Colina suggested that delivery drivers who suspect they are being followed should navigate to a public space.

"You should try to turn into a shopping center. If they turn in with you, pull in, wait a moment, let them park, and then leave. If that car pulls out and follows you, then clearly you need to call the police," Colina said.

UPS stated that its drivers are trained to remain aware of their surroundings. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it provides training for package carriers on how to handle being followed and encourages neighbors to report vehicles trailing delivery drivers.

For residents concerned about future thefts, Colina recommended creating the illusion of occupancy when away, such as leaving a car in the driveway or placing a pair of worn shoes outside the front door.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the individual in the footage to contact law enforcement.