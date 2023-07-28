Watch CBS News
Local News

Cargo building evacuated at Miami International Airport

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Cargo building at Miami International Airport evacuated
Cargo building at Miami International Airport evacuated 00:19

MIAMI - A cargo building at Miami International Airport had to be evacuated Friday afternoon.

Officials said a K9 was alerted to a suspicious package in the building at around 5:20 p.m., prompting its evacuation. 

Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.