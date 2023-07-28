Cargo building evacuated at Miami International Airport
MIAMI - A cargo building at Miami International Airport had to be evacuated Friday afternoon.
Officials said a K9 was alerted to a suspicious package in the building at around 5:20 p.m., prompting its evacuation.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
