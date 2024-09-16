Suspect sought after car stolen while owner pumped air into tire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY — The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle while the owner was inflating a tire late last month.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call at 8000 Hampton Boulevard in BSO's North Lauderdale district at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. A man had reported his 2020 Black Chevy Equinox was stolen.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was putting air in the right rear passenger tire of his vehicle when another man approached him and asked what he was doing. The victim responded and continued monitoring his air pressure.

After he finished, the victim heard a car door open and close. He looked up and saw the man he had just spoken with in the driver's seat of his car, driving away.

BSO investigators obtained surveillance video showing the interaction between the victim and the suspect, as well as the suspect driving off in the Chevy Equinox. The suspect is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters and red and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.