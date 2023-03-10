Car slammed into 18-wheeler in Opa-locka

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a tractor-trailer in Opa-locka

It happened on NW 27th Avenue, just south of the Palmetto Expressway.

When the man's car hit the big rig, the front half became wedged under it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver from the crushed part of the vehicle. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, no word on his condition.