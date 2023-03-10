Watch CBS News
Car slammed into 18-wheeler in Opa-locka

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a tractor-trailer in Opa-locka

It happened on NW 27th Avenue, just south of the Palmetto Expressway.

When the man's car hit the big rig, the front half became wedged under it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver from the crushed part of the vehicle. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, no word on his condition.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 5:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

