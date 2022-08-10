Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashed into Florida pool, driver pulled to safety

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

LAKELAND - A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club.

Police were called to the pool area at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club around 7:43 a.m. They said a woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

A man says he helped the woman escape from the car by pulling her into the shallow end of the pool.

"The car was on the deep end and I managed to pull her cause she was still floating, the car was still floating. I managed to pull her into the shallow end of the pool," he said. "She was a little nervous, I told her to stay calm."

The woman was not injured. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.