Car crashed into Florida pool, driver pulled to safety

LAKELAND - A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club.

Police were called to the pool area at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club around 7:43 a.m. They said a woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

A man says he helped the woman escape from the car by pulling her into the shallow end of the pool.

"The car was on the deep end and I managed to pull her cause she was still floating, the car was still floating. I managed to pull her into the shallow end of the pool," he said. "She was a little nervous, I told her to stay calm."

The woman was not injured.