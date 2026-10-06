Fort Lauderdale's new Capybara Cafe draws PETA calls for closure as city cites owner's home

The new Capybara Cafe has opened its doors in Fort Lauderdale, but the business is already facing calls for immediate closure from an animal rights organization.

The interactive venue allows visitors to pet and feed capybaras and view other exotic species, including ferrets, fennec foxes, and armadillos, with encounter prices starting at $59 per person.

"A capybara is the world's largest rodent. They can get up to approximately 160 pounds, but they're dubbed nature's best friend because they truly are just these gentle giants, and they get along with everything," said Stephanie Angel, owner of the cafe and co-founder of Noah's Ark Sanctuary, the nonprofit that operates it.

Angel stated that proceeds from the cafe directly support animal rescue and conservation efforts, noting that the organization rescued at least 239 animals last year. She added that the animals "choose whether to interact or not".

However, the operation has drawn sharp criticism from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is calling for the cafe to be shut down.

"There's nothing cute or wholesome about exploiting wild animals to churn out selfie opportunities. Capybaras belong in the wild where they can roam, swim, and socialize with other capybaras," said Cydnee Bence, an attorney with PETA's Captive Animal Law Enforcement Division.

In news releases, the organization claims the cafe is operating illegally without proper permits and that four young capybaras died while in Angel's care. PETA also alleged that the animals are taken to a residential property overnight.

"The City of Fort Lauderdale can and should shut down the shameful tourist trap, including the suburban backyard where she's warehousing wild animals," Bence said.

Adding to the complicated opening of the venue, Angel said an activist entered the cafe on Saturday, claimed the animals needed to be free, and opened an enclosure, releasing several capybaras.

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Lauderdale released a statement noting that staff understands public concern over animal welfare. While city officials have not identified zoning or land-use violations that would shut down the commercial business, citations have been issued for the residential property.

The city issued a citation for housing "wild animals" at a residential property and opened an active code case for unpermitted work on an outdoor animal enclosure and pond. The owner has until Oct. 8 to bring animal housing into compliance and Oct. 14 to resolve building code violations.

Angel denied any wrongdoing and published a page on the cafe's website addressing the questions. She explained that the capybaras that died arrived at the sanctuary in poor health and could not be saved despite treatment, adding that the home sanctuary features waterfalls and a pond.

"We're working with the City of Fort Lauderdale to figure out exactly what's needed to make sure we come into compliance," Angel said, explaining that licensing rules differed in her previous county.

Angel also operates two other Capybara Cafe locations in St. Petersburg and St. Augustine.