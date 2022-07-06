Candlelight vigil held for North Bay Village hit-and-run victims

NORTH BAY VILLAGE — It's been one week since a mother and her two daughters were killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Bay Village.

Tuesday evening, family and friends held a candlelight vigil, in effort to find healing following the deaths of Cindy Orsatelliz and daughters Sophia and Maria Saidi.

"I don't want to see no mom, no grandparents suffer what we are suffering now," said Anna Orsatelliz.

Anna Orsatelliz is the mother of Cindy.

"They were so happy," said Anna.

The driver who caused the crash has not been found.

The family is pleading anyone with information, to come forward.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

For the neighbors, they said the corner now serves as a painful reminder of a mother and her two girls killed by one reckless driver.

Call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) with any tips. There is a reward of up to $5,000 in this case.