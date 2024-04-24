Canadian fugitive wanted in connection to deadly 2023 Miami Beach nightclub triple shooting, U.S. Marshals say

MIAMI BEACH — A wanted man out of Canada is a suspect in the May 2023 shooting at a South Beach nightclub that left one man dead and two women hospitalized, according to federal authorities.

In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Marshals Service announced they are asking for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Deshawn Davis of Ontario, who is currently wanted for his role in the fatal kidnapping of a Canadian woman two years ago and may also be connected to the deadly triple shooting at GALA Miami last year.

Davis is 6 feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has tattoos on his neck, forearms and chest, the agency shared.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on May 7, 2023, a gunman — who the U.S. Marshals believe is Davis — opened fire during a party at the Miami Beach nightclub, shooting one man and two women. While the women survived, the man — identified as musician Lowell "Lo" Grissom — died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to U.S. Marshals, Davis was still a Canadian fugitive at the time of the shooting, and they believe the murder was a "targeted attack with a gang nexus." The agency did not further explain the connection between Davis and Grissom.

The U.S. Marshals also stated that Davis and two others were charged with kidnapping Elnaz Hajtamiri, who had been declared dead by Canadian authorities because her body was never recovered. Authorities believe Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend — who is currently in Canadian jail — orchestrated her murder with Davis and another accomplice by posing as police officers and "forcibly dragging the woman" from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, to an SUV before disappearing.

Davis — wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) — is featured on Canada's 25 Most Wanted List for his involvement in the case. A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available to anyone with information on Hajtamiri's whereabouts. Additionally, Canadian authorities are asking anyone with information on Davis to call OPP or the dedicated tipline at 1-888-728-3415.

U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida and the USMS Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force have adopted the Miami Beach Police warrant and are collaborating with the USMS Investigative Operations Division Office of Canadian Affairs to find Davis, who authorities believe is somewhere in the U.S. The U.S. Marshals have also elevated the investigation to "major case status," with a reward of up to $7,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Davis' current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 and can also submit tips anonymously via the USMS Tips App.