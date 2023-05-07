Triple shooting at upscale Miami Beach nightclub leaves man dead, 2 women hurt, police say

MIAMI -- A man was killed and two women were hurt early Sunday when gunfire erupted inside an upscale Miami Beach nightclub, police said.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit, where he later died from his injuries, according to a written statement by police.

The two women were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the statement said. Police have not publicly identified any of the victims.

Investigators said officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. to 235 23rd Street for a report of gunfire.

That is the address for Gala nightclub, whose website touts the establishment as "Miami's new premier ultra lounge offering a private high end luxury experience to our highly exclusive clientele."

When police arrived, they found the victims suffering from gunshots wound.

Investigators have not said if they have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting or know what led to the incident.

Police asked anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.