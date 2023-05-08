Friends of musician Lo believe he was targeted in deadly Miami Beach club shooting

MIAMI - Crime scene tape wrapped around the 200 block of 23rd Street on South Beach Sunday morning, after a shooter opened fire during a party at the Gala nightclub shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say three people were hit, two women and a man. The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Both women are expected to be okay.

Friends of the man identified him as 37-year-old Lowell Grissom, known as Lo. He was a musician well known to many artists in the world of hip hop. Those who knew Lo say he was a close friend of producer Hitmaka and singer Ray J.

The Gala posted a message to their Instagram that read in part, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment."

Friends said Lo moved to South Florida from California and say he leaves behind a young son.

A night of celebration would be Lo's last, and questions about why this happened are still unanswered.

A friend of Lo told CBS News Miami they believe he was targeted and that the women were bystanders.

So far, it's unclear what led to the shooting and no arrest has been made.