CAMACOL's 39th annual food basket giveaway hopes to ease holiday strain

MIAMI - Hundreds of South Florida families lined up before dawn near Loan Depot Park to take part in a long-standing Miami tradition.

On Wednesday, the line formed on NW 16th Avenue and W. Flagler Street in Little Havana for the Latin Chamber of Commerce's Jabas holiday food basket giveaway at the CAMACOL tower on Flagler Street.

Distribution begins at 8 a.m. It's an annual tradition now in its 39th year.

Ever since the pandemic the number of grocery bags to be distributed has dropped. Whereas the number used to be in the thousands, it's now just several hundred. This year they are giving out 750 bags, a little more than last year's 700.

In 2023, the director of the event said rising costs have been tough for everyone and so while they didn't increase the number of bags, they increased the items in the bag.

"This year we have more families that are in need and we understand that and we work harder to make the bundle bigger," said Pedro Mesa with Sedano's Supermarkets, one of the event sponsors.

Mario O. Gutierrez, past president of CAMACOL and PepsiCo executive, started this food drive nearly 40 years ago with only 20 baskets. Before the pandemic it was the largest food basket giveaway in Florida, serving over 15,000 families.

The food bags handed out contain enough food, including pork, rice, side dishes, and drinks, for a family of six to enjoy a nice Noche Buena meal.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce and Industry of USA (Cámara de Comercio e Industria Latina de los Estados Unidos) is the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida.