CAMACOL continues annual tradition of food basket giveway for the holidays

Hundreds line up for annual CAMACOL food basket giveway in Little Havana

MIAMI - Hundreds of South Florida families will enjoy a nice holiday meal thanks to a long-standing Miami tradition.

On Wednesday, cars lined up before dawn on NW 14th Avenue in Little Havana for the Latin Chamber of Commerce's food basket giveaway at the CAMACOL tower on Flagler Street.

It's an annual tradition now in its 38th year.

Ever since the pandemic the number of grocery bags to be distributed has dropped. Whereas the number used to be in the thousands, it's now just several hundred. This year it is a drive-thru event, first come, first served.

The distribution will get underway at 8 a.m. To kick things off, there will be a ribbon cutting to honor Mario O. Gutierrez, past President of CAMACOL and PepsiCo executive. It was Mario's vision that prompted him to start this food drive nearly 40 years ago with only 20 baskets. Thanks to his commitment to the community, it grew in scope. Before the pandemic it was the largest food basket giveaway in Florida, serving over 15,000 families.

Families will receive enough food to feed a family of 6, including pork, rice, side dishes, and drinks, for a nice Noche Buena meal.