Cafe Abracci celebrates 35 years of impeccable northern Italian cuisine

MIAMI - One of Coral Gables' most beloved restaurants has been serving northern Italian cuisine to U. S. presidents, Supreme Court justices and South Florida's movers and shakers for 35 years.

Caffe Abracci embodies family, community and the vision of its late founder Nino Pernetti. His impact was so profound that the city named a street after him - Nino's Way.

After his passing from COVID complications in 2022, his legacy lives on through his 26-year-old daughter Tatiana, now CEO of the restaurant where she and her sister Katerina grew up.

Tatiana said she pretty much grew up in the restaurant.

"I was born running around the restaurant trying to entertain people. I'd write little notes and pass them to tables, pretend I was the waitress. People always say you weren't even up to the table when I saw you," she said.

Tatiana said her father's legendary charm made everyone feel at home.

"He would always go around to tables and say 'hi' to people and stop and say 'hi' to every single table, and one of my friends once called it the nino shuffle," she said. "And now my friends say, 'Oh, you're doing the Tati shuffle'."

Tatiana, who balances her law career by day with restaurateur duties by night, said they're grateful for the support they've received from the community.

"The past two years have been extremely difficult and they have rallied around and been here for us and continue to support us however they can," she said. "It's been very gratifying and we're so humbled by it as well."

The restaurant honors Nino through impeccable Italian cuisine, from tender grilled octopus to sweet tortellini Tatiana, named for her by Nino himself.

Tatiana returned the tribute by renaming his favorite dish Branzino Nino.

Caffe Abracci

318 Aragon Avenue

Coral Gables

(305) 441-0700