Byron Donalds speaks on his stance regarding property taxes and Alligator Alcatraz

Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would not campaign for the proposed property tax amendment, saying it didn't go far enough. And even those who do support it, are offering only a lukewarm endorsement.

On Sunday, the likely Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Byron Donalds, said he would vote for it, but as he told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede, if it does fail, they will tackle the issue again next year.

"So, I do support the amendment," he said. "You know, whether it passes or whether it does not, we are going to implement the will of the people of Florida. If it doesn't, what we're going to do next year is use the Tax and Budget Commission to bring this back, study it in far more detail, and try to find a way to give that real relief to seniors and to working families, with a goal of eliminating homestead property taxes in our state."

Donalds also addressed the high cost now associated with Alligator Alcatraz, which is now estimated to be $1.2 billion. After a year, the state has only been reimbursed for $58 million, or less than 5%. Donalds said he is confident the state will eventually be reimbursed.

"I'm very confident that we're going to get reimbursed on this facility," he said.