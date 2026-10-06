Byron Donalds airs new ads as Florida governor's race tightens, despite huge fundraising edge against David Jolly

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign is hitting the airwaves with a spate of new ads amid a tightening race, as he seeks to maintain the GOP's hold over Florida.

The Naples Republican is facing a fierce test from Democrat David Jolly, a former congressman who is hoping to make inroads with Republican voters over frustrations with inflation and the war in Iran.

Donalds' campaign released two ads Tuesday highlighting endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump. They come on the heels of another ad released Monday featuring his wife, Erika, touting her husband's record.

One ad, "Fighter," shows Trump praising Donalds and the other, "Never," attacks Jolly on affordability issues. The 30-second spot highlights Donalds' vote for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that temporarily cut taxes on overtime, tips, and Social Security, and asserts Jolly would raise taxes and insurance costs.

"Byron Donalds will continue Governor DeSantis' leadership and work to cut taxes, lower insurance bills, and make Florida more affordable," Donalds' chief campaign strategist Ryan Smith said in a released statement. "Byron Donalds is proud to have the endorsement of President Trump and Governor DeSantis, and he will fight side by side with them to keep the Left's radical and costly agenda out of Florida."

The spree of ads - and the money needed to air them in a state with several expensive media markets such as Florida – show the huge advantage Donalds has over Jolly in campaign resources.

As of Sept. 25, Donalds had raised $134.4 million and spent $91.7 million in his campaign account and political committee combined. Jolly, meanwhile, has raised $16.7 million and spent $11.2 million.

Despite the wide gap in resources, some recent polls have shown a tightening race. A survey from Change Research last month showed Jolly ahead, and one from St. Pete Polls showed an essential tie. But Stetson University released a poll two weeks ago showing Donalds with a 51-39 lead on Jolly.

In 2022, DeSantis won reelection by 20 points over former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a massive victory after his initial 2018 win over Andrew Gillum was so close it required a recount.

Jolly has tried to combat Donalds by coming out with his own ad calling him a "liar," and refuting the claims he would raise taxes, support socialism, or oil drilling off Florida's coast. Donalds' campaign has previously highlighted Jolly's work as a lobbyist backing oil drilling plans in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, but Jolly has noted that, as a U.S. House member, he supported bills to ban offshore drilling.

"I don't support a hurricane tax, taxes on your Social Security, oil drilling or socialism," Jolly said in the ad released last week. "Byron Donalds lies for the special interests that control him. I'll fight for you."

But Donalds kept up the attacks Tuesday, calling Jolly a "fraud" during a press conference to announce the endorsement of the Everglades Trust, and called him out for not debating him.

"He doesn't have the courage of his convictions to stand on a podium next to me and explain his positions and his views to the people of Florida," Donalds said.