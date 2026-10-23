Detectives seek man accused of stalking woman at her workplace and home in Broward

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives in the Tamarac District are asking the public for help identifying a man they say stalked a woman at her workplace in Lauderhill and at her home in Tamarac.

According to detectives, the man began harassing the woman at her workplace in late August. He then showed up uninvited at her home. She told him to leave, and he did.

Detectives say his behavior escalated in the past week. In mid-October, the man approached the woman at her workplace again. She took photos of him, and he fled. Later that day, detectives say, he went to her home and touched himself inappropriately in front of her.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the incidents is asked to contact BSO's Tamarac District Detective at 954-247-6058 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

People who want to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing *TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000.