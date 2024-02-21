Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO: Girl who died, boy hospitalized from sandhole collapse in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea are siblings from Indiana

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — Police have identified the two children who were trapped inside the deadly sandhole collapse on Tuesday.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two kids were identified as siblings 9-year-old Maddox and 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly. Sloan died at the hospital after being rescued from under the sand, while her brother Maddox was hospitalized.

Around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, BSO received a call reporting two children trapped in sand near the 4200 block of El Mar Drive in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. On the scene, emergency personnel found the siblings, and paramedics transported Sloan to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Maddox, meanwhile was hospitalized in stable condition.

As a result, BSO's Homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate.

According to preliminary investigations, the children and their parents were on vacation from Indiana when the kids were digging a hole on the beach before getting trapped underneath the sand.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 1:23 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.