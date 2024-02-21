BSO: Girl who died, boy hospitalized from sandhole collapse in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea are siblings from Indiana

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — Police have identified the two children who were trapped inside the deadly sandhole collapse on Tuesday.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two kids were identified as siblings 9-year-old Maddox and 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly. Sloan died at the hospital after being rescued from under the sand, while her brother Maddox was hospitalized.

Around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, BSO received a call reporting two children trapped in sand near the 4200 block of El Mar Drive in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. On the scene, emergency personnel found the siblings, and paramedics transported Sloan to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Maddox, meanwhile was hospitalized in stable condition.

As a result, BSO's Homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate.

According to preliminary investigations, the children and their parents were on vacation from Indiana when the kids were digging a hole on the beach before getting trapped underneath the sand.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.