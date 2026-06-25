Broward tutor accused of cheating on state certification exams for teachers and other professionals

A Broward County tutor is facing charges after authorities say she was hired to fraudulently take state certification exams for teachers and other professionals.

Kashaundra Knowles is accused of posing as her clients at testing centers, even adopting disguises to match the identification documents she presented. Investigators allege she recruited customers via social media, charging $1,000 to complete online and in-person exams.

Statewide Prosecutor Nick Khalil said the investigation found Knowles took exams for clients in Broward, Palm Beach, and Volusia counties. According to investigative documents, Knowles allegedly admitted to taking a variety of tests, including GED, real estate, and nursing exams.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier condemned the actions, issuing a stern warning to those involved.

"We will indeed find you, and you will pay for it," Uthmeier said. "The music stopped; it's ending for you one way or the other. It's only going to get worse the longer you stay out there."

The case has drawn sharp criticism from local education officials. Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn expressed outrage at the breach of professional standards.

"That's appalling. I don't even have words for that to go that far to take tests fraudulently for other people to sit in front of students is appalling to me," Hepburn said, noting he plans to launch an internal investigation. "When we identify those individuals, we're going to fire them immediately."

State prosecutors have identified at least three Broward District School teachers among those who allegedly hired Knowles. Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas emphasized the potential impact on student trust.

"Families trust that educators who are standing in the classroom teaching their children are qualified, that they are properly vetted, and they are held to the highest professional standards, because our students deserve nothing less," Kamoutsas said.

Knowles was arrested earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale and remains in the Broward County jail on a $25,000 bond, facing multiple charges, including organized fraud. Officials indicated that additional arrests are expected.