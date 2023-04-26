Broward torch run raises money for Special Olympics Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies along with other law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers Wednesday morning to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida at the annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The 10-mile relay began with the ceremonial lighting of the flame by Cooper City resident, and Special Olympics athlete, Aaron Underweiser at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Underweiser has won several medals and currently plays basketball, soccer, and softball.

"It means a lot to me to race, and to have a lot of fun, to represent the athletes and the police officers. It feels good to be at the front row and share the torch not only with me, but everyone else running," said Underweiser.

The relay ended around 11 a.m. at the Pompano Beach Fire Department on Ocean Drive.

The relay was part of an intrastate torch relay that started at the end of March and will culminate on May 19th at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games when officers from around the state join together to bring the "Flame of Hope" into the stadium.

Each year, more than 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.

Funds are generated through contributions from individuals and businesses along the way and through sales of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and caps.

Organizers of the Broward run said they had raised $80,000.

"It means a lot to me. It means we have the opportunity to bond with the athletes and an opportunity to raise money and help them with the programs and the athletes for the Special Olympics," said Broward Sheriff's Lt. Steve Feeley, one of the organizers.

The funds provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for people with intellectual disabilities.

Click Here to donate to Special Olympics Florida.

