Man in custody after he crashes SUV into a building, then steals Good Samaritan's car in Broward, BSO says

A man is in the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office after authorities say he crashed an SUV into a building in Deerfield Beach and then stole another vehicle moments later.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the man crashed an SUV into a building along East Hillsboro Boulevard, also striking a tree before coming to a stop. The crash left significant damage to both the building and the surrounding property.

A woman who stopped to check on the driver after the crash said he stole her vehicle seconds later.

"When I stopped, I got out of my car. He ended up taking my car and driving off," said Shyann Figaro, whose vehicle was stolen.

Figaro said she was driving along East Hillsboro Boulevard near Northeast Avenue when a black SUV sped up behind her vehicle, swerved around her, and then lost control, crashing into an office building.

"I called 911 immediately, got out, checked to see if I hit anything, if I hit any debris, which I didn't," Figaro said. "Stayed on the phone with them. He got out from the backseat. And I asked him if he was okay. And he was like, 'Yeah, yeah. I'm okay,'".

Figaro said that was when she heard the man say he needed a car.

"He got into my driver's side. I opened up my passenger side, grabbed my purse when he said, 'Get the f--- away,'" she said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the man then drove off in Figaro's vehicle before abandoning it at a Chick-fil-A on North Federal Highway. Deputies later located him inside a gas station next door.

Witness Laurence Level said the man appeared injured following the crash.

"His whole head was full of blood. And he was all covered," Level said. "A guy asked him if he was okay. And he said, 'Does it look like I am okay?'".

Authorities said the suspect was combative when deputies encountered him, but he was ultimately taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Despite having her vehicle stolen, Figaro said the experience has not changed her willingness to help others in need, and she would still stop to assist someone involved in a crash if faced with a similar situation again.