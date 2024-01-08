Broward Sheriff's Office seeks clues after body found in vehicle submerged in canal

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found in a submerged vehicle in a canal near Sawgrass Mills mall, authorities said.

Investigators were called shortly after 12 p.m. for a report of a vehicle in a canal located near North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, according to a written statement.

Investigators search for clues after body found in vehicle in submerged canal in Broward County Monday. CBS News Miami

Sheriff's deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue, Coral Springs Fire Rescue and officers from the Coral Springs Police Department all responded to the scene along with Broward divers.

Officials did not immediately provide any identifying information about the body or say if they suspect foul play.

The sheriff's Traffic Homicide Unit was dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.