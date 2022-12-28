Watch CBS News
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. 

It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.

Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. 

According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. 

BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. 

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. 

Police are still searching for the driver. 

No other details were immediately released by police. 

