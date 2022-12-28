Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.
Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m.
According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot.
BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police are still searching for the driver.
No other details were immediately released by police.
