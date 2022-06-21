Broward sheriff's office asks for help in finding missing Dania Beach man

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 32-year-old Dania Beach man is missing and the Broward Sheriff's Office has asked for help in finding him.

Detectives say Romaine Haynes was last seen on June 17 at his residence near the 200 block of W Ninth Street in Dania Beach.

According to Haynes' family, he suffers from diagnosed mental illnesses.

Haynes is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (954) 764-HELP (4357).